* The 50-share NSE index is up 0.22 percent, after
briefly breaking below its 200-day moving average earlier.
* The benchmark BSE index gains 0.26 percent.
* Defensive stocks gain amid continued concerns about political
stability that have sent indexes falling in each of the previous
seven trading sessions.
* ITC Ltd gain 1.5 percent, while Hindustan Unilever
Ltd is up 2.2 percent.
* However, other blue chips extend falls: Reliance Industries
Ltd down 2.5 percent, while Larsen & Toubro Ltd
falls 2.2 percent.
