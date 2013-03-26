* The 50-share NSE index is up 0.22 percent, after briefly breaking below its 200-day moving average earlier. * The benchmark BSE index gains 0.26 percent. * Defensive stocks gain amid continued concerns about political stability that have sent indexes falling in each of the previous seven trading sessions. * ITC Ltd gain 1.5 percent, while Hindustan Unilever Ltd is up 2.2 percent. * However, other blue chips extend falls: Reliance Industries Ltd down 2.5 percent, while Larsen & Toubro Ltd falls 2.2 percent. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)