* Shares in Jet Airways India Ltd fall 3.6 percent and SpiceJet Ltd shares drop 3.04 percent after India's Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) approves AirAsia Bhd's proposal to set up a joint venture in India, raising concerns about increased competition. * Shares also fall after Airports Authority of India says it will form a joint venture with local airlines and oil companies to supply jet fuel, expecting to reduce airlines' fuel costs by at least 10 percent.