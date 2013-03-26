BRIEF-Fitch downgrades Reliance Communications to 'CCC'
* Fitch- Also downgraded rating on Rcom's USD300 million 6.5% senior secured notes due 2020 to 'CCC/RR4' from 'B+/RR4'
* USD/INR gains to 54.3450/3500 from its previous close of 54.175/185 in low volume trade as global risk sentiment remains weak after Cyprus bailout. * Dealers say trading interest is also muted as markets will be closed on Wednesday and Friday for public holidays. * The euro languishes near four-month lows against the dollar, held back by fears that future euro zone bank rescues could impose a burden on depositors, while the yen struggles after Japan's central bank chief reaffirmed a commitment to bold easing. (shamik.paul@thomsonreuters.com/; shamik.paul.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
