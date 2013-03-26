(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are her own)

By Una Galani

DUBAI, March 25 (Reuters Breakingviews) - A scarcity of takeover targets is feeding a desperate scramble in Middle East telecoms M&A. Bahrain’s incumbent operator Batelco BTEL.BH is eyeing a stake in the enterprise unit of India’s Reliance Communications (RLCM.NS). It comes just months after agreeing a deal worth $1 billion to buy assets spanning 12 markets, including Monaco and the Channel Islands, from Cable & Wireless CWC.L. Batelco’s pick-and-mix takeovers are symptomatic of a market where too many big telcos are chasing too few assets.

Batelco is in search of stable cash flows amid fierce competition in its home market. Bahrain accounts for 60 percent of revenue but profit there fell by almost one-third in 2012. Cash flow is weakening and the cash dividend payout ratio has fallen from 75 to 60 percent in just two years.

The problem is that Batelco, with a market value of just $1.6 billion, is a minnow in the Middle East. It lacks the financial firepower to compete for the few assets that do come up for grabs, like Vivendi’s (VIV.PA) 53 percent stake in Maroc Telecom (IAM.CS) worth around $6 billion. Larger rivals are also consolidating and looking for growth opportunities. Saudi Telecom Co. (7010.SE), Ooredoo (formerly Qatar Telecom) QTEL.QA and UAE operator Etisalat (ETEL.AD) already have a large regional footprint and dominate with a combined market value of $47 billion.

It is hard for the smaller operators to be consolidators rather than targets. But many enjoy protection from government shareholdings. Oman did try to find a strategic partner for tiny Omantel in 2008 but the government aborted the deal. Any further reduction of state shareholdings now looks unlikely in the medium term given the strategic nature of telecoms and hyper-sensitivity of Gulf monarchies post-Arab spring.

Batelco's M&A strategy may yet prove an effective response to its operational and strategic challenges. But it is also taking it into areas where it has limited experience, for example in managing the deep-sea cables that come with the Reliance unit. With sensible deals hard to do, small Middle Eastern telcos might just have to tough things out.

<^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^

SIGN UP FOR BREAKINGVIEWS EMAIL ALERTS:

www.breakingviews.com/TOPNewsSubscription

^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>

CONTEXT NEWS

- Bahrain Telecommunications Co (Batelco) said on March 14 it is in talks with Reliance Communications to buy a stake in the Indian operator’s enterprise business unit.

- Separately, Peter Kaliaropoulos, Batelco Group Chief Executive Officer for Strategic Assignments, told Reuters the talks were about buying a stake in Reliance Globalcom.

- The Times of India reported that the Bahraini operator had valued Reliance Globalcom at $1.3 billion. Reliance would retain a minority stake should the deal be completed, the report added.

- In December, Batelco agreed to buy Cable & Wireless Communications' Monaco and Islands division, which owns stakes in telecom operators in 12 markets. That deal was worth up to $1 billion.

- Batelco already owns Jordanian telecoms firm Umniah, 27 percent of Yemeni mobile operator Sabafon and minority stakes in Internet providers in Kuwait and Saudi Arabia, as well as being active in Egypt.

- Reuters: Bahrain's Batelco in talks to buy stake in Reliance Comm unit [ID:nL6N0C6D3L] - For previous columns by the author, Reuters customers can click on [GALANI/]

(Editing by Chris Hughes and David Evans)

((una.galani@thomsonreuters.com))

((Reuters messaging: una.galani.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: BREAKINGVIEWS BATELCO/

(C) Reuters 2012. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by caching, framing, or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters and the Reuters sphere logo are registered trademarks and trademarks of the Reuters group of companies around the world.