BRIEF-Fitch downgrades Reliance Communications to 'CCC'
* Fitch- Also downgraded rating on Rcom's USD300 million 6.5% senior secured notes due 2020 to 'CCC/RR4' from 'B+/RR4'
* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 1 basis point at 7.96 percent. * Some selling seen by traders to avoid funding stress on Thursday, the last trading day of the fiscal year. * "It is difficult to find lenders in the last trading day of March. Also rates might be too high, so 0.5-1 basis point loss can happen by holding positions," says a trader with a primary dealership. * However, he expects bonds to recover and 8 percent yield to hold on upside as more traders would be light before fiscal borrowing starts in April. * April should see decent demand from mutual funds who have been heavy sellers due to redemption pressures. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
Jun 1 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market.