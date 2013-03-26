* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield up 1 basis point at 7.96 percent. * Some selling seen by traders to avoid funding stress on Thursday, the last trading day of the fiscal year. * "It is difficult to find lenders in the last trading day of March. Also rates might be too high, so 0.5-1 basis point loss can happen by holding positions," says a trader with a primary dealership. * However, he expects bonds to recover and 8 percent yield to hold on upside as more traders would be light before fiscal borrowing starts in April. * April should see decent demand from mutual funds who have been heavy sellers due to redemption pressures. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)