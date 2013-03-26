March 26(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Renault SA

Issue Amount 750 million Renminbi

Maturity Date April 11, 2016

Coupon 4.65 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date April 11, 2013

Lead Manager(s) HSBC & ICBC

Ratings Ba1 (Moody's)

Listing Euronext Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 1

Governing Law French

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

