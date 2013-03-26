Mar 26 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower France Telecom

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date October 2, 2019

Coupon 1.875 pct

Reoffer price 99.472

Spread 80 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 138.6bp

Over the 2019 DBR

Payment Date April 2, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Barclays , BBVA, HSBC & SGCIB

Ratings A3 (Moody's)

Listing Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under the issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS0911431517

Data supplied by International Insider.