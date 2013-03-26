REFILE-BRIEF-Perennial Real Estate responds to query regarding trading activity
* Refers to articles titled "UE owners said to have picked perennial for talks" published in bloomberg and business times today
Mar 26 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower France Telecom
Issue Amount 750 million euro
Maturity Date October 2, 2019
Coupon 1.875 pct
Reoffer price 99.472
Spread 80 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 138.6bp
Over the 2019 DBR
Payment Date April 2, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Barclays , BBVA, HSBC & SGCIB
Ratings A3 (Moody's)
Listing Paris
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under the issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS0911431517
Data supplied by International Insider.
