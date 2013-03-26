March 26(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower AP Moller-Maersk A/S

Issue Amount 300 million sterling

Maturity Date April 4, 2025

Coupon 4.0 pct

Reoffer price 99.255

Reoffer yield 4.08 pct

Spread 195 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Gilt

Payment Date April 4, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, RBS & Santander GBM

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law English

ISIN XS0911553039

Data supplied by International Insider.