March 26 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Caisse D'Amortissement De La Dette

Sociale (CADES)

Issue Amount 2.5 billion euro

Maturity Date May 25, 2018

Coupon 1.0 pct

Issue price 99.499

Reoffer price 99.499

Yield 1.101 pct

Spread 17 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to

17.1bp over the 1.0 May 2018 FRTR

Payment Date April 4, 2013

Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Credit Suisse, HSBC &

Natixis

Ratings Aa1 (Moody's)

Listing Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

ISIN FR00011459684

