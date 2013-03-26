March 26(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Evonik Industries AG

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date April 8, 2020

Coupon 1.875 pct

Reoffer price 99.185

Spread 75 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date April 8, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Citi, CMZ, Mitsubishi & Societe Generale

Ratings Baa2 (Moody's)

Listing Euro MTF

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

Data supplied by International Insider.