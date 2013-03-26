REFILE-BRIEF-Perennial Real Estate responds to query regarding trading activity
* Refers to articles titled "UE owners said to have picked perennial for talks" published in bloomberg and business times today
March 26(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Volkswagen Bank GMBH
Issue Amount 50 million euro
Maturity Date April 4, 2014
Coupon 0.375 pct
Issue price 99.98
Reoffer price 99.98
Payment Date April 4, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BLB
Ratings A3 (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Governing Law German
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
Data supplied by International Insider.
* Refers to articles titled "UE owners said to have picked perennial for talks" published in bloomberg and business times today
DUBAI, June 1 Most stock markets in the Gulf rose in early trade on Thursday, with Abu Dhabi's Dana Gas still buoyed by hopes for payments from the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG).