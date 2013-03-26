March 26(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower BMW US Capital LLC
Guarantor BMW AG
Issue Amount $500 million
Maturity Date April 5, 2017
Coupon 1.375 pct
Issue price 99.706
Reoffer price 99.706
Spread 70 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date April 5, 2013
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Credit Suisse & Goldman Sachs
Ratings A2 (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 2
Governing Law German
