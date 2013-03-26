Mar 26 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Tuesday.
Borrower European Bank For Reconstruction And Development
(EBRD)
Issue Amount 50 million Brazilian real
Maturity Date February 05, 2016
Coupon 6.25 pct
Issue price 101.0355
Payment Date April 04, 2013
Lead Manager(s) JPMorgan
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing London
Full fees 1.375 pct (1.1875 pct selling & 0.1875 pct M&U)
Governing Law English
Notes The issue size will total 150 million
Brazilian real when fungible
ISIN XS0883956970
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue