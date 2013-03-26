Mar 26 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Tuesday.

Borrower European Bank For Reconstruction And Development

(EBRD)

Issue Amount 50 million Brazilian real

Maturity Date February 05, 2016

Coupon 6.25 pct

Issue price 101.0355

Payment Date April 04, 2013

Lead Manager(s) JPMorgan

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing London

Full fees 1.375 pct (1.1875 pct selling & 0.1875 pct M&U)

Governing Law English

Notes The issue size will total 150 million

Brazilian real when fungible

ISIN XS0883956970

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue