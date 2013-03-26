Mar 26 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Tuesday.

Borrower MEDA

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 400 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date April 05, 2016

Coupon 3-month Stibor + 220bp

Reoffer price 99.856

Discount Margin 3-month Stibor + 225bp

ISIN SE0005132172

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 600 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date April 05, 2018

Coupon 3-month Stibor + 285bp

Reoffer price 99.545

Discount Margin 3-month Stibor + 295bp

ISIN SE0005132180

* * * *

Common Terms

Payment Date April 05, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Nordea & swedbank

Listing Stockholm

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (m) 1

Notes Launched under issuer's MTN programme

