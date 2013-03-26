March 26 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a FRN priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Bayer AG

Issue Amount 200 million euro

Maturity Date April 4, 2016

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 35bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date April 4, 2013

Lead Manager(s) SEB & Unicredit

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS0911791134

Data supplied by International Insider.