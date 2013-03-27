(The author is a Reuters Breakingviews columnist. The opinions expressed are his own)

By John Foley

BEIJING, March 27 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Credit alarm bells are ringing in China’s east. Earnings from three of the country's top four lenders show that while the national ratio of bad debts to loans is still falling, stress is building in coastal regions. Problems in an area rich in private sector businesses and manufacturing could be a national concern.

Agricultural Bank of China (601288.SS), China Construction Bank (601939.SS) and Bank of China (601988.SS), which collectively account for a third of the country’s bank lending, flagged a 26 percent increase in bad loans for the area around the Yangtze River Delta, which centres around Shanghai, between June and December, while their total loans to that part of China increased just 3 percent.

Things may yet worsen. AgBank and CCB doubled their annual credit impairment charges for the region. And overdue loans, a less discretionary measure of credit quality, have been increasing. CCB said loans more than three months past due in the Yangtze region increased by 47 percent in the last half of 2012.

Measuring Chinese banks' bad debts is a subjective business. Dodgy loans can be written off, or handed on to state companies that specialise in working out problem credits. Increased new lending also makes the pile of non-performing loans look smaller. But borrowers lacking state support are likely to be most at risk. All three banks showed a pick-up in bad loans to manufacturing and retail sectors.

Some companies’ debt problems are highly visible, like those of Suntech, the bust solar panel maker based in the Delta which at one point owed AgBank 1.6 billion yuan. But banks' balance sheets don't tell the whole story. Many small private businesses, frozen out by banks and bond markets, have turned to less formal credit channels. Local, non-bank lenders lack the huge balance sheets to easily absorb defaults.

Local problems are unlikely to stay local. Company loans are often guaranteed by subsidiaries or agencies far away. The coast is also crucial for creating employment, and is a symbol of China’s vibrant private sector. If the credit cycle turns down in earnest, distress in the east will be felt by the rest.

CONTEXT NEWS

- Three of China’s top four banks by market capitalization reported a deceleration in earnings growth for 2012, resulting from interest rate cuts and a slowing economy. While non-performing loans as a share of total lending fell compared with 2011, all reported rising bad debts in China’s eastern region.

- Agricultural Bank of China reported 19 percent annual growth in earnings, compared with 29 percent the previous year. Its non-performing loan ratio fell from 1.6 percent to 1.3 percent, though it rose in the Yangtze River Delta region from 1 percent to 1.2 percent.

- China Construction Bank said earnings grew 14 percent in 2012, compared with 25 percent a year earlier. Non-performing loans were 1 percent of the loan book, though the ratio in the Yangtze Delta rose from 1.3 percent to 2 percent.

- Bank of China’s earnings increased 12 percent over the year, and its bad loans in mainland China were flat at 1.1 percent of the loan book. Those in Eastern China, which includes the Yangtze Delta as well as other coastal areas, rose slightly to 1 percent.

- On a combined basis, the three banks’ non-performing loan ratios fell from 1.2 percent to 1.1 percent, a Breakingviews calculation shows. The non-performing loan ratio in the eastern and Yangtze region increased from 1.1 percent to 1.4 percent.

