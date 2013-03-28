HONG KONG, March 28 Stock sales in Asia Pacific ex-Japan rose 6.2 percent in the first quarter of 2013 from a year earlier to $45.6 billion, as companies took advantage of surging share prices to tap equity markets, according to preliminary Thomson Reuters data through March 25.

Going against the trend in overall issuance, initial public offerings plunged 56 percent to $3.3 billion, making it the worst start of a year for new listings since the first quarter of 2009.

Following is a list of the region's top equity capital market underwriters in the first three months of 2013 and the estimated fees earned on deals. For the full report in PDF format please click: link.reuters.com/jax86t Bank Deal volume Change Rank Rank

(in US$ mln) Q1/2012 Q1/2013 Q1/2012

--------------------------------------------------------------- --------------------------------------------------------------- UBS 7,001 67.3 pct 1 1 Goldman Sachs 5,804 110.9 pct 2 3 JPMorgan 2,814 24.7 pct 3 4 Morgan Stanley 2,118 5.3 pct 4 5 Citigroup 2,098 -49.3 pct 5 2 Haitong Securities 2,084 121.1 pct 6 13 Deutsche Bank 1,827 5.8 pct 7 6 Guotai Junan 1,516 353.5 pct 8 27 BofA Merrill Lynch 1,318 -13.1 pct 9 8 HSBC 1,100 7.2 pct 10 12 Source: Thomson Reuters --------------------------------------------------------------- --------------------------------------------------------------- Bank Q1/2013 fees Change (in US$ mln) from Q1/2012 --------------------------------------------------------------- --------------------------------------------------------------- UBS 80.6 167.2 pct Goldman Sachs 29.1 -27.3 pct Citigroup 23.8 104.4 pct JP Morgan 23.7 0.3 pct Deutsche Bank 21.8 -36.6 pct Morgan Stanley 19.0 168.1 pct Citic Securities 18.7 -54.5 pct Credit Suisse 18.6 106.0 pct CLSA 17.4 1291.7 pct Haitong Securities 17.2 22.3 pct Source: Thomson Reuters/Freeman Consulting