March 27(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Smartone Finance Limited

Guarantor Smartone Telecommunications Holdings Limited

Issue Amount $200 million

Maturity Date April 8, 2023

Coupon 3.875 pct

Issue price 98.905

Reoffer price 98.905

Yield 4.009 pct

Spread 215 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over CT10

Payment Date April 8, 2013

Lead Manager(s) HSBC, Standard Chartered Bank & UBS

Listing Hong Kong

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200-1

Data supplied by International Insider.