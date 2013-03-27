March 27(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower UNEDIC
Guarantor Republic of France
Issue Amount 1.5 billion euro
Maturity Date April 5, 2023
Coupon 2.25 pct
Issue price 99.903
Reoffer price 99.903
Yield 2.261 pct
Spread 24.1 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 2.25 pct October 2022 FRTR, equivalent to 18bp
Over the interpolated October 2022 & October 2023 FRTRs
Payment Date April 5, 2013
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, Credit Suisse, Natixis
& Societe Generale CIB
Ratings Aa1 (Moody's)
Listing Paris
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Data supplied by International Insider.