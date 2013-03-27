March 27 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Group Auchan SA

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date April 6, 2023

Coupon 2.25 pct

Issue price 99.04

Reoffer price 99.04

Yield 2.359 pct

Spread 70 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 108.4

bp over the 1.5 pct February 2023

DBR

Payment Date April 8, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Banca IMI, CA CIB, Deutsche Bank,

Natixis & Santander

Ratings A(S&P)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Governing Law French

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN

programme

ISIN FR00014602571

