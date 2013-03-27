BRIEF-Euronext and Intercontinental Exchange sign agreement for derivatives clearing
March 27(Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Wednesday.
Borrower KfW
Guarantor Federal Republic of Germany
Issue Amount NZ$150 million
Maturity Date August 16, 2017
Coupon 3.75 pct
Issue price 102.530
Reoffer price 100.905
Spread 21 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date April 5, 2013
Lead Manager(s) ANZ & HSBC
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes The issue size will total NZ$375 million
when fungible
Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS0817659526
* Announced on Friday FY revenue of 15.2 million euros ($16.23 million) versus 14.0 million euros year ago
* Requests trading halt pending release of an announcement of company to be made in relation to a major transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: