* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange fall 0.46 percent and the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan is down 0.56 percent. * Asian shares eased and the euro remained under pressure on Thursday as investors fretted over the euro zone after a weak debt auction in Italy and the potential for a run on Cyprus's banks when they reopen later in the day. * Foreign investors were buyers worth 5.38 billion rupees of stocks, while domestic institutions sold 1.24 billion rupees of stocks on Tuesday, when the BSE index rose 0.12 percent. * Trading is expected to remain volatile on last day of March derivatives expiry day. Traders say near-term outlook for equities is not encouraging given the political instability and the outlook for interest rate cuts. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com; manoj.dharra.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)