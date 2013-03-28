* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange fall 0.46
percent and the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan
is down 0.56 percent.
* Asian shares eased and the euro remained under pressure on
Thursday as investors fretted over the euro zone after a weak
debt auction in Italy and the potential for a run on Cyprus's
banks when they reopen later in the day.
* Foreign investors were buyers worth 5.38 billion rupees of
stocks, while domestic institutions sold 1.24 billion rupees of
stocks on Tuesday, when the BSE index rose 0.12
percent.
* Trading is expected to remain volatile on last day of March
derivatives expiry day. Traders say near-term outlook for
equities is not encouraging given the political instability and
the outlook for interest rate cuts.
