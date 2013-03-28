* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield will likely be range-bound in the last trading day of the fiscal year. It closed 4 basis points up at 7.99 percent on Tuesday. * Bond yield is seen moving in the 7.96- 8.01 percent band during the day. * The market will watch further political developments as the stability of the government. * The market will also watch the fiscal deficit data and current account deficit data set to be released later in the day. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan)