MEDIA-India Kingfisher lenders sell Goa villa for $11.4 mln - Economic Times
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy (Mumbai newsroom)
* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield will likely be range-bound in the last trading day of the fiscal year. It closed 4 basis points up at 7.99 percent on Tuesday. * Bond yield is seen moving in the 7.96- 8.01 percent band during the day. * The market will watch further political developments as the stability of the government. * The market will also watch the fiscal deficit data and current account deficit data set to be released later in the day. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan)
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy (Mumbai newsroom)
Apr 7 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 20969.80 NSE 64751.10 ============= TOTAL 85720.90 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON MA