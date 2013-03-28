* The 50-share NSE index is down 0.54 percent, breaking
below its 200-day moving average, while the benchmark BSE index
is down 0.49 percent.
* The BSE touched its lowest intraday level since Nov. 26, 2012,
while the NSE touched its lowest intraday level since Nov. 23,
2012.
* The falls are in line with lower Asian shares on the back of
weak euro zone data, a sluggish debt auction in Italy and fears
of a potential run on Cyprus's banks.
* Trading is expected to remain volatile as Thursday marks the
expiry of domestic derivatives at the end of the session.
* Traders are awaiting October-December current account and
balance of payments data due later in the day. The RBI has said
CAD will play a factor in monetary policy decisions.
* CAD hit a record high of 5.4 percent in the July-September
quarter.
* Rate-sensitive shares are under pressure: Tata Motors Ltd
falls 2.8 percent, ICICI Bank Ltd falls 0.9
percent while Housing Development Finance Corp Ltd is
down 1.8 percent.
* Titan Industries Ltd shares fall 2.8 percent after
38.78 million shares changed hands at 250.10 rupees in a block
deal on the BSE exchange.
(manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com;
manoj.dharra.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)