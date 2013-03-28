* The 50-share NSE index is down 0.54 percent, breaking below its 200-day moving average, while the benchmark BSE index is down 0.49 percent. * The BSE touched its lowest intraday level since Nov. 26, 2012, while the NSE touched its lowest intraday level since Nov. 23, 2012. * The falls are in line with lower Asian shares on the back of weak euro zone data, a sluggish debt auction in Italy and fears of a potential run on Cyprus's banks. * Trading is expected to remain volatile as Thursday marks the expiry of domestic derivatives at the end of the session. * Traders are awaiting October-December current account and balance of payments data due later in the day. The RBI has said CAD will play a factor in monetary policy decisions. * CAD hit a record high of 5.4 percent in the July-September quarter. * Rate-sensitive shares are under pressure: Tata Motors Ltd falls 2.8 percent, ICICI Bank Ltd falls 0.9 percent while Housing Development Finance Corp Ltd is down 1.8 percent. * Titan Industries Ltd shares fall 2.8 percent after 38.78 million shares changed hands at 250.10 rupees in a block deal on the BSE exchange. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com; manoj.dharra.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)