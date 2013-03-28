* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield eased 1 basis point to 7.98 percent from its last close. * Volumes remained very thin at 21.45 billion rupees as against 60 billion-80 billion rupees on an average in one hour of trading. * At the end of the fiscal year, banks value their investment portfolio for balance sheet purposes, therefore largely staying away from the market and buying during yield upticks. * Bond yield is seen trading in a range of 7.96- 8.01 percent during the day. * The market will keenly watch the fiscal deficit data and current account deficit data to be released later in the day. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan)