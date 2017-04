* Tech Mahindra Ltd shares gain 3.4 percent and Satyam Computer Services Ltd rises 1.8 percent after Goldman Sachs initiates coverage of both companies with "buy" ratings. * Goldman says the planned merger between the two companies would create the fifth largest Indian IT offshoring company by revenue, offering "adequate scale to target potential big-ticket deals." * The investment bank adds a merged Tech Mahindra-Satyam company would see good revenue growth and better expense management, while providing higher cash returns to investors. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com; manoj.dharra.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)