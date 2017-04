* Shares in India's HCL Technologies Ltd gain 2.5 percent after Business Standard reported the company received a multi-year contract worth close to $100 million for infrastructure management services from Ford Motor Co. * However, Ford's India unit said no deal had been finalised. * "We have not finalised any action at this stage and would not like to speculate," Ford India said. * An HCL spokesman said the company "doesn't comment on speculation" when contacted by Reuters. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com/harichandan.arakali@thomsonreu ters.com/anurag.kotoky@thomsonreuters.com)