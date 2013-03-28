* India's 1-year OIS rate touches a session low of 7.45 percent, a level last seen in mid-June, as investors bet liquidity deficit will ease starting next week on the back of planned government spending. * The 1-year OIS ended at 7.51 percent on Tuesday. Markets were closed on Wednesday because of a public holiday. * The benchmark 5-year OIS rate is down 4 bps at 7.20 percent. * However, cash rates touched as high as 15 percent, matching the high point touched on March 30, 2012, due to a shortage of funds as most banks were unwilling to lend on the last day of the fiscal year. * The RBI has opened additional liquidity windows to tackle the liquidity stress on Thursday. (archana.narayanan@thomsonreuters.com/ archana.narayanan.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)