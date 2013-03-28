* The 50-share NSE index is down 0.14 percent, while the benchmark BSE index is down 0.15 percent, heading for their first quarterly loss in five. * The BSE earlier touched its lowest intraday level since Nov. 26, 2012, while the NSE touched its lowest intraday level since Nov. 23, 2012. * The session has been volatile given derivatives expire at the end of the session. * Rate-sensitive shares are under pressure ahead of current account deficit data due later in the day. The RBI has said CAD will play a factor in monetary policy decisions. * Tata Motors Ltd shares fall 2.3 percent, while ICICI Bank Ltd is down 1 percent. * Broader losses in indices were capped as technology shares gain on optimism about their upcoming January-March results. * Infosys Ltd shares gain 1 percent ahead of its quarterly earnings due on April 12. HCL Technologies gains 2.7 percent. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com; manoj.dharra.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)