* The 50-share NSE index is down 0.14 percent, while the
benchmark BSE index is down 0.15 percent, heading for
their first quarterly loss in five.
* The BSE earlier touched its lowest intraday level since Nov.
26, 2012, while the NSE touched its lowest intraday level since
Nov. 23, 2012.
* The session has been volatile given derivatives expire at the
end of the session.
* Rate-sensitive shares are under pressure ahead of current
account deficit data due later in the day. The RBI has said CAD
will play a factor in monetary policy decisions.
* Tata Motors Ltd shares fall 2.3 percent, while ICICI
Bank Ltd is down 1 percent.
* Broader losses in indices were capped as technology shares
gain on optimism about their upcoming January-March results.
* Infosys Ltd shares gain 1 percent ahead of its
quarterly earnings due on April 12. HCL Technologies
gains 2.7 percent.
(manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com;
manoj.dharra.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)