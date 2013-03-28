* USD/INR pares earlier gains to trade at 54.345/350 rupees, just below Tuesday's close of 54.365/375 on dollar sales by exporters. Markets were closed on Wednesday for a public holiday. * USD/INR touched a session high of 54.48 earlier in the day, tracking a weaker euro. * Exporters sold dollars at around 54.57 levels, traders said, but oil importers' dollar demand prevented a further rise. (shamik.paul@thomsonreuters.com/; shamik.paul.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)