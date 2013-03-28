* India's five-day call rate jumps to as high as 17 percent, a level last seen on Oct. 31, 2008, as most banks are unwilling to lend on the last working day of the fiscal year, causing a shortage of funds. * Banks typically want to preserve their capital on the last day of the fiscal year to show a strong capital adequacy ratio. * They avoid lending in call markets, causing the interbank cash rate to spike on the last trading day of the fiscal year. * The collateralised borrowing and lending obligation (CBLO) rate also remains high at 16 percent, indicating the tightness in funds. * A holiday-shortened week, with markets closed on Wednesday and Friday, is aggravating the tight cash condition in the banking system. * The Reserve Bank of India has offered to hold an additional repo auction between 1115 and 1145 GMT on Thursday, but those banks that do not have surplus government bonds to borrow against the RBI's liquidity window will have to go through the call market. (suvashree.dchoudhury@thomsonreuters.com / shamik.paul@thomsonreuters.com)