* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield eases 4 basis points to 7.95 percent from its previous close. * Volumes remain very thin at 81.25 billion rupees by 0900 GMT versus 150 billion rupees in average trading. * Value buying was seen on the last trading day of the current financial year that ends on March 31. Markets are closed on Friday due to a public holiday. * The yield is attractive with a carry of around 50 basis points funding against the repo rate of 7.50 percent, a senior dealer says. * India's fiscal deficit during the April-February period was 5.07 trillion Indian rupees ($93.23 billion), or 97.4 percent of the budgeted full fiscal year 2012/13 target, government data showed on Thursday. * Current account deficit data points, set to be released later in the day, are watched. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan)