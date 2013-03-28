March 28 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN increased on Thursday.

Borrower Deutsche Genossenschafts Hypothekenbank AG

Issue Amount 50 million euro

Maturity Date April 08, 2019

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 15bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 15bp

Payment Date April 08, 2013

Lead Manager(s) DG Hypo

Listing Hamburg

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer's Debt Issuance Programme

The issue size will total 100 million euro

When fungible

ISIN DE000A1REY18

