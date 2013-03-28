March 28 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN increased on Thursday.
Borrower Deutsche Genossenschafts Hypothekenbank AG
Issue Amount 50 million euro
Maturity Date April 08, 2019
Coupon 3-month Euribor + 15bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 15bp
Payment Date April 08, 2013
Lead Manager(s) DG Hypo
Listing Hamburg
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's Debt Issuance Programme
The issue size will total 100 million euro
When fungible
ISIN DE000A1REY18
Data supplied by International Insider.