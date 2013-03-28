* Broader sentiment is expected to be weak in Indian stocks after data showed the current account deficit widened to a record high 6.7 percent of GDP in the October-December quarter. * However, the data, coming out after market hours on Thursday, also showed the balance of payments turned positive. * Still, traders say Indian macro-economic indicators may have bottomed out and point to signs of recovery ahead. * Analysts also feel the recent correction in shares have made valuations more compelling. * Drug makers could be in focus as India's Supreme Court is due to decide on April 1 whether Novartis AG's cancer treatment Glivec deserves a patent in the country. Fri (March 29): Stock markets closed for public holiday Mon: - March HSBC manufacturing PMI, Feb infrastructure output - Supreme Court ruling on Novartis' Glivec - Debt/FX markets closed for banking holiday (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com; manoj.dharra.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)