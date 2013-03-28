* Broader sentiment is expected to be weak in Indian stocks
after data showed the current account deficit widened to a
record high 6.7 percent of GDP in the October-December quarter.
* However, the data, coming out after market hours on Thursday,
also showed the balance of payments turned positive.
* Still, traders say Indian macro-economic indicators may have
bottomed out and point to signs of recovery ahead.
* Analysts also feel the recent correction in shares have made
valuations more compelling.
* Drug makers could be in focus as India's Supreme Court is due
to decide on April 1 whether Novartis AG's cancer treatment
Glivec deserves a patent in the country.
Fri (March 29): Stock markets closed for public holiday
Mon: - March HSBC manufacturing PMI, Feb infrastructure output
- Supreme Court ruling on Novartis' Glivec
- Debt/FX markets closed for banking holiday
