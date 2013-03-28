Mar 28Port conditions of Mumbai as of Thursday Port summary: Woking Vessels 08 Waiting Vessels 05 Expected Vessels 13 Total Vessles 26 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) BALTIC CARRIER M.DINSHAW CALC. CHIPS 25/03 25/03 30/03 nil 3,926 nil 2,374 2) HAN SYMPHONY JMB STEEL CARGO 26/03 26/03 29/03 nil 5,236 nil 9,764 3) ROYAL GOMTI ATLANTIC LUBE OIL 27/03 27/03 28/03 nil 1,955 nil 45 4) ACE SPIRIT NAVINYA CEMENT BGS 26/03 26/03 30/03 nil 598 nil 2,902 5) MALIBU INTEROCEAN PALM OIL 26/03 26/03 29/03 nil 5,000 nil 1,485 6) MT.SC GUOJI JMB PALM OIL 23/03 23/03 29/03 nil 10,500 nil 1,500 7) BALTIC PANTHER WILHELMSEN STEEL CARGO 26/03 26/03 03/04 5,298 nil nil 29,702 8) FOUR KITAKAMI MARCO PEAS IN BULK 20/03 20/03 02/04 nil 40,152 nil 13,848 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Conti Fuchsit Sahi Bulk Peas nil 14,560 nil 22/03 --- 2) Pacific Wilhelmsen Steel Cargo 25,000 nil nil 24/03 --- 3) Anarchos Wilhelmsen Steel Cargo 11,000 nil nil 26/03 --- 4) Achilleas Parekh Steel Cargo nil 17,238 nil 26/03 --- 5) Jasper 'K'Steamship Vehicles 1,000 nil nil 26/03 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Priyanka-VI Caf Cement BGS nil ---- nil 28/03 2) Guru Kripa NAVINYA Cement BGS nil 2,110 nil 29/03 3) Graceful NYK Heavy Mach nil 576 nil 30/03 4) Emerald JMB Steel Cargo nil 6,300 nil 30/03 5) Daebo JMB Steel Cargo nil 2,084 nil 30/03 6) Bao Heng Cosco Steel Cargo nil 5,130 nil 30/03 7) Green Cove NYK Vehicles 350 nil nil 30/03 8) Colchester Wilhelmsen Steel Cargo nil 35,078 nil 30/03 9) Eurosky Samsara Steel Cargo nil 6,400 nil 01/04 10) Saturnus Wilhelmsen Steel Cargo nil 18,591 nil 03/04 11) Aalborg Mitsutor Steel & Mach nil 3,592 nil 03/04 12) Demeter NYK Heavy Mach nil 1,050 nil 07/04 13) Magic Orient JMB Steel Cargo nil 15,000 nil 19/04 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL