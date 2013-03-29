Mar 29Port conditions of Mumbai as of Friday Port summary: Woking Vessels 10 Waiting Vessels 05 Expected Vessels 16 Total Vessles 31 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) TIAN WANG SAI CNTR 28/03 28/03 31/03 nil nil 112 610 2) BALTIC CARRIER M.DINSHAW CALC. CHIPS 25/03 25/03 30/03 nil 5,126 nil 1,174 3) HAN SYMPHONY JMB STEEL CARGO 26/03 26/03 30/03 12,186 nil nil 2,814 4) ROYAL HUGLI ACE CNTR 28/03 28/03 29/03 nil nil 888 COMP 5) ACE SPIRIT NAVINYA CEMENT BGS 26/03 26/03 30/03 nil 1,661 nil 1,678 6) IZUMO NYK GEN./STEEL 28/03 28/03 30/03 nil 3,050 nil 2,400 7) MALIBU INTEROCEAN PALM OIL 26/03 26/03 29/03 nil 6,300 nil 185 8) MT.SC GUOJI JMB PALM OIL 23/03 23/03 29/03 nil 12,024 nil COMP 9) ROCHESTER MITSUTOR STEEL/MACH. 29/03 29/03 02/04 nil 1,381 nil 14,988 10) FOUR KITAKAMI MARCO PEAS IN BULK 20/03 20/03 02/04 nil 46,471 nil 7,529 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Conti Fuchsit Sahi Bulk Peas nil 11,060 nil 22/03 --- 2) Pacific Wilhelmsen Steel Cargo 25,000 nil nil 24/03 --- 3) Anarchos Wilhelmsen Steel Cargo 11,000 nil nil 26/03 --- 4) Achilleas Parekh Steel Cargo nil 17,238 nil 26/03 --- 5) Jasper 'K'Steamship Vehicles 1,000 nil nil 26/03 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Priyanka-VI Caf Cement BGS nil ---- nil 29/03 2) Guru Kripa NAVINYA Cement BGS nil 2,110 nil 29/03 3) Kinship NAVINYA Cement BGS nil 2,123 nil 30/03 4) Graceful NYK Heavy Mach nil 576 nil 30/03 5) Emerald JMB Steel Cargo nil 6,300 nil 30/03 6) Daebo JMB Steel Cargo nil 2,084 nil 30/03 7) Bao Heng Cosco Steel Cargo nil 5,130 nil 30/03 8) Green Cove NYK Vehicles 350 nil nil 30/03 9) Colchester Wilhelmsen Steel Cargo nil 35,078 nil 30/03 10) Royal Hugli ACE CNTR nil nil 71 31/03 11) Kanchan-VI Caf Cement BGS nil 2,000 nil 31/03 12) Eurosky Samsara Steel Cargo nil 6,400 nil 01/04 13) Saturnus Wilhelmsen Steel Cargo nil 18,591 nil 03/04 14) Aalborg Mitsutor Steel & Mach nil 3,592 nil 04/04 15) Demeter NYK Heavy Mach nil 1,050 nil 07/04 16) Magic Orient JMB Steel Cargo nil 15,000 nil 19/04 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL