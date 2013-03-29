BANGALORE, March 29 The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 35200 ICS-201(B22mm) 36000 ICS-102(B22mm) 28700 ICS-103(23mm) 32200 ICS-104(24mm) 35000 ICS-202(26mm) 37600 ICS-105(26mm) 36200 ICS-105CS(26mm) UNQ ICS-105(27mm) 38200 ICS-105CS(27mm) 36600 ICS-105MMA(27) UNQ ICS-105PHR(28) 38500 ICS-105(28mm) 38100 ICS-105GUJ(28mm) 38200 ICS-105(29mm) 38400 ICS-105(GUJ29mm) 38600 ICS-105(30mm) 38900 ICS-105(31mm) 39900 ICS-106(32mm) UNQ ICS-107(34mm) 49500