BRIEF-MEP Infrastructure Development's unit enters into an agreement with Mumbai Nashik Express Way Ltd
* Unit MEP Tormato Private Ltd entered into Service Level Agreement with Mumbai Nashik Express Way Ltd
BANGALORE,Mar 30The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 35300 ICS-201(B22mm) 36100 ICS-102(B22mm) 29000 ICS-103(23mm) 32500 ICS-104(24mm) 35200 ICS-202(26mm) 37800 ICS-105(26mm) 36500 ICS-105CS(26mm) UNQ ICS-105(27mm) 38500 ICS-105CS(27mm) 36800 ICS-105MMA(27) UNQ ICS-105PHR(28) 38800 ICS-105(28mm) 38300 ICS-105GUJ(28mm) 38400 ICS-105(29mm) 38600 ICS-105(GUJ29mm) 38800 ICS-105(30mm) 39100 ICS-105(31mm) 40000 ICS-106(32mm) UNQ ICS-107(34mm) 50000
Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-May 31 1. Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. 2. Cottonseed oil improved due to increased retail demand. 3. Castor oil dropped due to lack of export demand. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market delivery 0,760-1,045 0,780-1,070 0,675-0,846 0,67