April 1 GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP
* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange rose 0.03
percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan
is down 0.15 percent.
* Asian shares and the euro were steady on Monday but
trading remained subdued with some Asian markets, including
Australia and Hong Kong, and Europe still closed for Easter
holidays.
* The S&P 500 set a record closing high on Thursday,
finishing a fifth consecutive month of gains to extend a
four-year rally.
FACTORS TO WATCH
* India's Supreme Court is scheduled to announce verdict on
patent protection for Novartis AG's cancer drug Glivec.
* India's Manufacturing PMI for March (0600 GMT)
* India's Infrastructure data for February (0730 GMT)
INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH
NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not
vouch for their accuracy.
India current account gap hits record high - Reuters
Indian govt should have more say on monetary policy - ministry
panel - Reuters
JLR engines may now drive parent Tata's cars - Hindustan Times
link.reuters.com/bak96t
Infosys gets more flexible on pricing strategy - Mint
link.reuters.com/cak96t
OVL-OIL offers $5 bn for 20 percent in Africa gas field -
Business Standard
link.reuters.com/dak96t
JSPL acquires 31.49 percent stake in Gujarat NRE Coke's
Australian unit - PTI in Mint
link.reuters.com/fak96t
Now, drug prices may be capped at time of launch - Business
Standard
link.reuters.com/gak96t
Polaris Financial Technology approaches Wipro, L&T for services
unit sale - Economic Times
link.reuters.com/hak96t
Mahindra Group sees 500-Mw opportunity in solar power - Business
Standard
link.reuters.com/jak96t
DoT asks Tech Mahindra to set up $100 million test lab for
network gears - Economic Times
link.reuters.com/kak96t
February service tax mop up jumps 44 percent - PTI in Economic
Times
link.reuters.com/mak96t
Religare-run Air Mantra's operations suspended - Mint
link.reuters.com/nak96t
(Compiled by Manoj Rawal; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)