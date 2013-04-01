April 1 GLOBAL MARKETS ROUNDUP

* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange rose 0.03 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan is down 0.15 percent.

* Asian shares and the euro were steady on Monday but trading remained subdued with some Asian markets, including Australia and Hong Kong, and Europe still closed for Easter holidays.

* The S&P 500 set a record closing high on Thursday, finishing a fifth consecutive month of gains to extend a four-year rally.

FACTORS TO WATCH

* India's Supreme Court is scheduled to announce verdict on patent protection for Novartis AG's cancer drug Glivec.

* India's Manufacturing PMI for March (0600 GMT)

* India's Infrastructure data for February (0730 GMT)

INDIAN STOCKS TO WATCH For additional press items double click NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

India current account gap hits record high - Reuters Indian govt should have more say on monetary policy - ministry panel - Reuters JLR engines may now drive parent Tata's cars - Hindustan Times link.reuters.com/bak96t Infosys gets more flexible on pricing strategy - Mint link.reuters.com/cak96t OVL-OIL offers $5 bn for 20 percent in Africa gas field - Business Standard link.reuters.com/dak96t JSPL acquires 31.49 percent stake in Gujarat NRE Coke's Australian unit - PTI in Mint link.reuters.com/fak96t Now, drug prices may be capped at time of launch - Business Standard link.reuters.com/gak96t Polaris Financial Technology approaches Wipro, L&T for services unit sale - Economic Times link.reuters.com/hak96t Mahindra Group sees 500-Mw opportunity in solar power - Business Standard link.reuters.com/jak96t DoT asks Tech Mahindra to set up $100 million test lab for network gears - Economic Times link.reuters.com/kak96t February service tax mop up jumps 44 percent - PTI in Economic Times link.reuters.com/mak96t Religare-run Air Mantra's operations suspended - Mint link.reuters.com/nak96t

NOTE: Reuters has not verified third-party stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Manoj Rawal; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)