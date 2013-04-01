* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange rise 0.03 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan is down 0.15 percent. * Asian shares and the euro were steady on Monday but trading remained subdued with some Asian markets, including Australia and Hong Kong, and Europe still closed for Easter holidays. * Foreign investors were buyers worth 5.73 billion rupees of stocks, while domestic institutions sold 3.46 billion rupees of stocks on Thursday, when the BSE index rose 0.7 percent. * Broader sentiment is expected to remain weak as data after market hours on Thursday showed the current account deficit for the October-December quarter widened to a record high of 6.7 percent of gross domestic product. * Siemens Ltd and Wipro Ltd will move out of NSE 50-share index while NMDC Ltd Indusind Bank Ltd will be included. * Also on watch, India's Manufacturing PMI for March at 0600 GMT and India's Infrastructure data for February at 0730 GMT. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)