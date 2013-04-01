* The 50-share NSE index is up 0.32 percent, while the benchmark BSE index is 0.23 percent. * However broader sentiment is expected to remain weak as current account deficit for the October-December quarter widened to a record high of 6.7 percent of gross domestic product. * Larsen & Toubro shares gain 2.6 percent after the company said it has received 56.89 billion rupees contract for supercritical power plant in Rajasthan. * Ranbaxy Laboratories Ltd shares gain 2 percent after unit Ranbaxy Pharmaceuticals resumes supply of Atorvastatin calcium tablets in the U.S. * Sterlite Industries (India) shares fall 3.5 percent after the company said a copper smelter run by the company in the southern Tamil Nadu state has been closed after a preliminary inspection by state pollution regulator. * Auto shares edge lower ahead of March vehicle sale: Mahindra & Mahindra shares fall 0.1 percent while Tata Motors shares fall 1.9 percent. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com; manoj.dharra.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)