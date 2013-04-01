UPDATE 7-'Right time' to use huge bomb in Afghanistan - U.S. general
* First combat use of bomb; blast equivalent to 11 tonnes of TNT
Apr 01Port conditions of Mumbai as of Monday Port summary: Woking Vessels 08 Waiting Vessels 03 Expected Vessels 09 Total Vessles 20 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) TIAN WANG SAI CNTR 28/03 28/03 01/04 nil nil 678 44 2) ADMAS SAMSARA CNTR/BULK 28/03 28/03 03/04 8,153 nil 266 458 3) GURU KRIPA NAVINYA CEMENT BGS 29/03 29/03 01/04 nil 2,103 nil COMP 4) DAEBO SHANGHAI JMB STEEL CARGO 30/03 30/03 01/04 nil 1,861 nil 223 5) PRIYANKA CAF CEMENT BGS 30/03 30/03 02/04 nil 924 nil 1,139 6) EMERALD CORAL JMB STEEL CARGO 30/03 30/03 02/04 nil 3,774 nil 2,391 7) BALTIC PANTHER WILHELMSEN STEEL CARGO 26/03 26/03 03/04 22,275 nil nil 12,725 8) FOUR KITAKAMI MARCO PEAS IN BULK 20/03 20/03 02/04 nil 53,483 nil 517 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Conti Fuchsit Sahi Bulk Peas nil 3,160 nil 22/03 --- 2) Graceful NYK Heavy Mach nil 576 nil 30/03 --- 3) Colchester nil Steel Cargo nil 35,078 nil 31/03 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Royal Hugli ACE CNTR nil nil 92 01/04 2) Eurosky Samsara Steel Cargo nil 6,400 nil 01/04 3) Nafisa Caf Cement BGS nil 2,112 nil 02/04 4) Baltic Carrier Mitsutor Steel/Mach. 8,000 nil nil 02/04 5) Saturnus Wilhelmsen Steel Cargo nil 18,591 nil 04/04 6) Aalborg Mitsutor Steel & Mach nil 3,592 nil 04/04 7) Semua JMB Crude Palm nil 12,000 nil 05/04 8) Demeter NYK Heavy Mach nil 1,050 nil 08/04 9) Magic JMB Steel Cargo nil 15,000 nil 19/04 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL
* First combat use of bomb; blast equivalent to 11 tonnes of TNT
BANGALORE, Apr 14The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 34300 ICS-201(B22mm) 35300 ICS-102(B22mm) 29300 ICS-103(23mm) 33700 ICS-104(24mm) 38000 ICS-202(26mm) 43800 ICS-105(26mm) 37200 ICS-105CS(26mm) 38000 ICS-105(27mm)