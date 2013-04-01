Apr 01Port conditions of Mumbai as of Monday Port summary: Woking Vessels 08 Waiting Vessels 03 Expected Vessels 09 Total Vessles 20 Vessels berthing today nil Working Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Arrival Berth Sail Load Unload I/E Balance ------Dates------ Tonnes/Units TEU Tonnes ********************************************************************************************** 1) TIAN WANG SAI CNTR 28/03 28/03 01/04 nil nil 678 44 2) ADMAS SAMSARA CNTR/BULK 28/03 28/03 03/04 8,153 nil 266 458 3) GURU KRIPA NAVINYA CEMENT BGS 29/03 29/03 01/04 nil 2,103 nil COMP 4) DAEBO SHANGHAI JMB STEEL CARGO 30/03 30/03 01/04 nil 1,861 nil 223 5) PRIYANKA CAF CEMENT BGS 30/03 30/03 02/04 nil 924 nil 1,139 6) EMERALD CORAL JMB STEEL CARGO 30/03 30/03 02/04 nil 3,774 nil 2,391 7) BALTIC PANTHER WILHELMSEN STEEL CARGO 26/03 26/03 03/04 22,275 nil nil 12,725 8) FOUR KITAKAMI MARCO PEAS IN BULK 20/03 20/03 02/04 nil 53,483 nil 517 Waiting Vessels --------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Arrival Date Tonnes/Units TEU TBT ************************************************************************************** 1) Conti Fuchsit Sahi Bulk Peas nil 3,160 nil 22/03 --- 2) Graceful NYK Heavy Mach nil 576 nil 30/03 --- 3) Colchester nil Steel Cargo nil 35,078 nil 31/03 --- Expected Vessels ---------------- S.NO Vessels name Agent Cargo Load Unload I/E Expected Tonnes/Units TEU DOA ******************************************************************************* 1) Royal Hugli ACE CNTR nil nil 92 01/04 2) Eurosky Samsara Steel Cargo nil 6,400 nil 01/04 3) Nafisa Caf Cement BGS nil 2,112 nil 02/04 4) Baltic Carrier Mitsutor Steel/Mach. 8,000 nil nil 02/04 5) Saturnus Wilhelmsen Steel Cargo nil 18,591 nil 04/04 6) Aalborg Mitsutor Steel & Mach nil 3,592 nil 04/04 7) Semua JMB Crude Palm nil 12,000 nil 05/04 8) Demeter NYK Heavy Mach nil 1,050 nil 08/04 9) Magic JMB Steel Cargo nil 15,000 nil 19/04 NOTE:- DOA:Date Of Arrival; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; C.Mat:Construction Material; CU.CON.:Copper Concentrate; DAP:Di-Ammonium Phosphate; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; FO:Furnace Oil; HSO:High Speed Oil; I.Sand:Industrial Sand; C.Oil:Crude oil; G.Cargo:General Cargo; P.Acid:Phosphoric Acid; A.Nitrate:Ammonium Nitrate; I.Coal:Industrial Coal; LPG:Liquified Petroleum Gas; MOP:Muriate Of Potash; RP:Rock Phosphate; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; VCM:Vinyl Chloride Monomer; ACN:Acrylonitrile; ATF:Aviation Turbine Fuel; CAO:Coconut Acid Oil; CBFS:Carbon Black Feed Stock; CPO:Crude Palm oil; CPKO:Crude Palm Kernel Oil; CPS:Crude Palm Stearin; CSBO:Crude Soybean Oil; DAP:Di-ammoniumPhosphate; DEG:Di-Ethyle Glycol; DSBO:Degummed soybean oil; DRSO:Degummed rapeseed; EDC:Ethylene Dycloride; HSD:High Speed Diesel; LAB:Linear Alkyl Benzene; MGO:Marine Gas Oil MOP:Muriate of potash; PFAD:Palm fatty acid distillate; RPO:Rubberized Processed Oil; RSBO:Refined Soybean Oil; SPKFA:Split Palm Kernel Fatty Acid; SKO:Super Kerosene Oil; CNTR: Containers; Comp:Completed; TEU:Twenty foot Equivalent Unit; TO COM: to Commence; CBFS: Carbon Black Feed Stock; (B): In Bulk;(Bg): In Bags; (U): Units TBT: To berth today;WIND MILL BLADES: W.M.BLADES;ANTHRASITE COAL:A.COAL; SOYABEAN MEAL:SOYBM Bleaching Powder: B POWDER;Crude Sunflower Oil:CS OIL;CRUDE PETROLEUM OIL :C.P.OIL;CRUDE SOYABEAN OIL :C.SB.OIL;CRUDE PALM OIL : C PALM OIL