* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield is likely to open 1-2 basis points higher as traders fear record high current account deficit in the December quarter may make the Reserve Bank of India more cautious on rate easing. The yield last closed at 7.95 percent on Thursday. * Indian bond and forex markets were shut on Friday and Monday for local holidays. * India said on Thursday it would do what was needed to tackle its current account deficit, after heavy oil and gold imports together with muted exports drove the gap to a record high in the December quarter. * However, buying by mutual funds in the new fiscal year may support bonds. * India will sell 150 billion rupees ($2.76 billion) of bonds on April 5, the Reserve Bank of India said in a statement on Monday. * For debt/fx table, see