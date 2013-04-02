* Nifty futures on the Singapore Exchange fell 0.2 percent, while the MSCI-Asia Pacific index excluding Japan is up 0.27 percent. * Asian shares inched higher and the dollar was pressured with investors growing cautious ahead of new indicators that could flag slowing U.S. economic momentum. * Foreign investors were buyers worth 3.13 billion rupees of stocks, while domestic institutions sold 2.69 billion rupees of stocks on Monday, when the BSE index rose 0.15 percent. * Finance Minister P. Chidambaram on Monday reiterated the government's commitment to additional economic reforms during a news conference in Tokyo, but investors remained concerned about political stability after the withdrawal of a key ally from the ruling coalition last month. * Investors are also gearing up for earnings later this month, which would indicate how much impact the struggling economy is having on corporate profits. * Also on watch, The Supreme Court will likely hear a case on Sterlite Industries (India) Ltd Tuticorin plant in southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu. This is regarding an older case, which the company is fighting in the top court against Madras high court's order to close the plant on environmental concerns. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)