* USD/INR is likely to open higher around 54.35 levels versus 54.28/29 Thursday close, primarily driven by the record current account deficit in the December quarter. * But the pair may slip as bunched-up flows over the weekend plus some negative news on USD may have some impact on the opening, says chief dealer with a private bank. * Indian forex markets were shut on Friday and Monday for holidays. * The pair tipped to be in a 54.20-54.60 band for the session. * The Nifty India stock futures traded in Singapore currently trading down 0.18 percent, while the MSCI's Asia ex-Japan index is 0.25 percent higher. * The yen shot to a one-month high against the dollar on Tuesday after softer-than-expected U.S. manufacturing data prompted investors to sell the greenback. * India said on Thursday it would do what was needed to tackle its current account deficit, after heavy oil and gold imports together with muted exports drove the gap to a record high in the December quarter. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)