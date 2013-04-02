* India's benchmark 10-year bond yield 4 basis points higher at 7.99 percent as a record high current account deficit raises caution about how much the Reserve Bank of India will further ease rates. * Indian bond and forex markets were shut on Friday and Monday for local holidays. * India said on Thursday it would do what was needed to tackle its current account deficit, after heavy oil and gold imports together with muted exports drove the gap to a record high in the December quarter. * India caps t-bill investment by foreigners at $5.5 billion within the overall $25 billion limit for government securities. * Dealer says limited impact on t-bill cap, but in effect potential short-term limits get reduced. * However, buying by mutual funds in the new fiscal year may support bonds. * India will sell 150 billion rupees ($2.76 billion) of bonds on April 5, beginning the supply in the new fiscal year. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)