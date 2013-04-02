* USD/INR is higher on concerns about the record current account deficit, but bunched inflows keep gains in check, say dealers. The pair is at 54.33/34, 54.30 open, 54.28/29 Thursday close. * "There could be some supply initially on weekend inflows, but bids should emerge later during the day," says a private bank dealer. * Indian forex markets were shut on Friday and Monday for holidays. * The pair tipped to be in a 54.25-54.55 band for the session. * The yen shot to a one-month high against the dollar on Tuesday after softer-than-expected U.S. manufacturing data prompted investors to sell the greenback. * India said on Thursday it would do what was needed to tackle its current account deficit, after heavy oil and gold imports together with muted exports drove the gap to a record high in the December quarter. (subhadip.sircar@thomsonreuters.com/; subhadip.sircar.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)