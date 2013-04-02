* The 50-share NSE index is up 0.06 percent, while the benchmark BSE index is down 0.01 percent. * The focus is now squarely on January-March earnings, with select blue-chip companies including Reliance Industries higher on optimism about performance. * Reliance Industries gains 1 percent. Barclays says that Reliance's shrinking valuation premium to peers may be helpful in allowing the shares to track market performance in the near term. * Shares in Tata Motors fall 1.5 percent, a day after the company said its March passenger vehicle sales fell 27.6 percent. * Bajaj Auto shares fall 1.05 percent after reporting a 10 percent fall in March vehicle sales. (manoj.dharra@thomsonreuters.com; manoj.dharra.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)