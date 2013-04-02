* Shares in India's Yes Bank Ltd gain 2.2 percent after Morgan Stanley said in a note that share price would rise relative to the country index over the next 30 days, citing improving liquidity conditions in the banking system and valuations, dealers say. * The investment bank said, "We expect wholesale funding institutions to do well, as funding costs reduce to Oct-Dec 2012 levels." * Morgan Stanley adds valuations for Yes Bank at 10 times FY14 earnings and 1.9 times book value are attractive and below historical average levels, providing a margin of safety, in its view. (abhishek.vishnoi@thomsonreuters.com /; abhishek.vishnoi.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)