* The 50-share NSE index is up 0.56 percent, while the benchmark BSE index is 0.4 percent higher, heading for its fourth consecutive session of gains. * The BSE index breached the 19,000 mark for the first time in two weeks. * Finance Minister P. Chidambaram on Monday reiterated the government's commitment to additional economic reforms during a news conference in Tokyo, but investors remained concerned about political stability after the withdrawal of a key ally from the ruling coalition last month. * Larsen & Toubro rose after the company said its construction division secured new orders valued over 37 billion rupees across various business segments in March. * Maruti Suzuki rose 1.9 percent after reporting a lower-than-expected fall in March vehicle sales. * However, Tata Motors shares fell 1.5 percent a day after the company said its March passenger vehicle sales fell 27.6 percent.